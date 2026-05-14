CPM urges Tamil Nadu government to release salaries of NHM contract staff

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately release the pending April salaries of around 40,000 employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) across the State.
In a statement, he said doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, hospital staff and computer operators engaged on a contract basis in government primary health centres, urban health centres and government hospitals under NHM were yet to receive their salaries for April.
He said the delay had severely affected the employees and their families, particularly as many of them were working for low wages.
He urged the State government to take immediate steps to disburse the pending salaries, considering the hardships being faced by the families dependent on the income of these contract workers.