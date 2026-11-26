In a video message posted on social media, Shanmugam questioned the repeated listing of the case before Justice Swaminathan, particularly after the Supreme Court had intervened in the matter. He urged the Chief Justice to explain to the people why the case continued to be heard by the same judge.

He also questioned the need for the High Court to seek an explanation from the district administration after the Supreme Court had issued directions on the matter. If there was any non-compliance with its order, the administration should answer to the Supreme Court, he said.

Alleging that judicial decisions should be based on law and documentary evidence rather than the personal beliefs and preferences of judges, he urged the Chief Justice to inquire into the latest proceedings and take action against Justice Swaminathan.

Welcoming the TVK government's decision to conduct the Deepam festival at the traditional location above the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, Shanmugam said the government had respected the sentiments of devotees and the established customs of the temple. He congratulated the government for handling the issue with the support of secular parties and Left organisations.