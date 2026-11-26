CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday urged the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to conduct an inquiry into Justice GR Swaminathan's handling of the Tiruparankundram Deepam case and take appropriate action, questioning why the matter repeatedly came before the same judge.
In a video message posted on social media, Shanmugam questioned the repeated listing of the case before Justice Swaminathan, particularly after the Supreme Court had intervened in the matter. He urged the Chief Justice to explain to the people why the case continued to be heard by the same judge.
He also questioned the need for the High Court to seek an explanation from the district administration after the Supreme Court had issued directions on the matter. If there was any non-compliance with its order, the administration should answer to the Supreme Court, he said.
Alleging that judicial decisions should be based on law and documentary evidence rather than the personal beliefs and preferences of judges, he urged the Chief Justice to inquire into the latest proceedings and take action against Justice Swaminathan.
Welcoming the TVK government's decision to conduct the Deepam festival at the traditional location above the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, Shanmugam said the government had respected the sentiments of devotees and the established customs of the temple. He congratulated the government for handling the issue with the support of secular parties and Left organisations.
He alleged that RSS and BJP-backed forces were attempting to create communal tensions by turning the Deepam issue into a larger controversy.
Referring to BJP leader H Raja's earlier remarks about creating another Ayodhya-like situation in Tiruparankundram, he said the objective of these forces was to provoke communal conflict rather than protect the interests of devotees.
Pointing out that the Karthigai Deepam had traditionally been celebrated according to local customs, he said the controversy had been deliberately escalated since last year to portray the Tamil Nadu government as being against Hindus.
He said thousands of people had gathered at Tiruparankundram on Tuesday and participated peacefully in the festival. Allegations that the Deepam festival had not been conducted were part of a false campaign by certain organisations, he added.
He urged the Supreme Court to put an end to the controversy through its final verdict by respecting the temple's established traditions, customs and the sentiments of devotees.