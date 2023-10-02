CPM urges govt to take action on politicians, wealthy people encroaching govt lands

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Monday urged the state government to take action on politicians and wealthy people who encroached the government lands and the officials who are complicit in it.

In a statement, he said that Madras High Court had recently ordered against an AIADMK MLA and a BJP district secretary for illegally grabbing government land worth Rs 230 crore and directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to recover it and initiate action against them.

"The illegal occupation of the government land is a shocking one. The court has pointed out that many politicians and rich people have encroached upon government land and done real estate business to earn crores, " he said.

He, however, said that the government officials who would not hesitate to demolish houses of poor people built on poromboke land refusing to act against powerful people even after the court order.

"The politicians and some rich people have not only encroached on the government land but also got patta for it, " he noted.

He said that his party insists on taking strict action against those involved in the Coimbatore land grab and the government officials who were complicit in it.