CPM urges for quality products at PDS shops

In a resolution on price rise, the party said retail inflation in Tamil Nadu had reached 6.81 per cent, while food inflation stood at 10.62 per cent. The rising prices of rice, pulses, sugar, vegetables and other essentials were placing a heavy burden on ordinary and middle-income households, it said, attributing the trend to factors including GST, online trade and hoarding.

The party said the poor quality of rice supplied through ration shops was pushing consumers towards the open market.