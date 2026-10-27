CPM urges for quality products at PDS shops

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged the State government to strengthen the public distribution system and provide essential commodities at affordable prices, while demanding the withdrawal of a tender to set up private document registration centres, alleging that it would pave the way for privatisation of the Registration department.
In a resolution on price rise, the party said retail inflation in Tamil Nadu had reached 6.81 per cent, while food inflation stood at 10.62 per cent. The rising prices of rice, pulses, sugar, vegetables and other essentials were placing a heavy burden on ordinary and middle-income households, it said, attributing the trend to factors including GST, online trade and hoarding.
The party said the poor quality of rice supplied through ration shops was pushing consumers towards the open market.
In another resolution, the party demanded the withdrawal of the tender for model registration centres, alleging that it would transfer a range of administrative functions to private operators while retaining the authority to register documents with government officials.
The demands were adopted at the party's state committee meeting held in Chennai on October 23 and 24. CPM general secretary MA Baby, Polit Bureau members PV Raghavulu, K Balakrishnan and U Vasuki, state secretary P Shanmugam, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.