CPM urges Dravidian parties to act against caste discrimination

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday urged the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu to translate Periyar EV Ramasamy's principles into action by taking up caste discrimination, atrocities and untouchability as a social issue beyond party politics.
Speaking after paying floral tributes to Periyar on his birth anniversary, Shanmugam said Periyar had encouraged people to question everything and spread rational and scientific thought while instilling self-confidence among the people. He said Periyar's ideas and thoughts continued to have considerable influence on Tamil society.
However, Shanmugam questioned whether the present-day Dravidian movements were following Periyar's principles in practice. "Whenever Dravidian leaders speak, they refer to what Periyar said and his thoughts. But they do not intervene constructively against caste discrimination and caste atrocities in Tamil Nadu, " he said.
He said caste discrimination, caste atrocities and untouchability were social issues and political parties should work together beyond party lines to address them. "Whether in power or in the opposition, everyone should work on these issues beyond party politics and in a manner that unites humanity, " Shanmugam said.
He urged the major Dravidian movements in Tamil Nadu to give greater attention to caste-based discrimination and atrocities, saying concrete action against such practices would demonstrate that they were genuinely implementing Periyar's ideas. CPM senior leader and former MP TK Rangarajan and Chennai central district secretary Selva were among those who participated in the floral tribute.