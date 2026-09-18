CPM urges Dravidian parties to act against caste discrimination

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Periyar on his birth anniversary, Shanmugam said Periyar had encouraged people to question everything and spread rational and scientific thought while instilling self-confidence among the people. He said Periyar's ideas and thoughts continued to have considerable influence on Tamil society.

However, Shanmugam questioned whether the present-day Dravidian movements were following Periyar's principles in practice. "Whenever Dravidian leaders speak, they refer to what Periyar said and his thoughts. But they do not intervene constructively against caste discrimination and caste atrocities in Tamil Nadu, " he said.