CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Friday (November 27) expressed concern over reports that the Union government had reached an understanding with the DMK on the proposed delimitation Bill, ahead of a special session of Parliament convened to pass the legislation.
In a statement, he urged the DMK to remain firm in its stand that the interests of Tamil Nadu and the southern States must be protected.
He also called on the DMK leadership to clearly explain its position on delimitation to the public to dispel speculation and avoid ambiguity.