CPM urges better facilities for young athletes after Tamil Nadu players win gold at Asian Youth Games

CHENNAI: CPM politburo member K Balakrishnan on Monday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to improve basic infrastructure in the Kannagi Nagar area and to ensure better housing and world-class training facilities for promising athletes from underprivileged backgrounds.

Congratulating Tamil Nadu kabaddi players Kannagi Nagar Karthika and Tiruvarur Abinesh, who won gold medals at the Asian Youth Games held in Bahrain, he said their success had brought pride to the State.

In a statement, he said the warm reception and continued applause accorded to the young sportspersons on their return to Tamil Nadu were heartening. “The victory of Karthika, who hails from Kannagi Nagar, is particularly significant. Her achievement reflects the immense talent that exists among the youth of that area,” he said.

Balakrishnan praised coach Raji for recognising the players’ potential and providing them with training and motivation. “Raji deserves appreciation and recognition for his role in shaping these young athletes,” he said.

Welcoming Chief Minister MK Stalin’s assurance that the State government would fulfil the requests made by the two players, Balakrishnan urged the government to further increase the incentive amount given to sportspersons and extend sustained support for their development.