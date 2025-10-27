At her brightest moment, teen kabaddi star proudly turns spotlight on Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Kannagi Nagar’s Kabaddi star, R Karthika, is used to riding on her mother R Saranya’s auto-rickshaw to local kabaddi matches. On Sunday evening, however, her ride was a decked-up, horse-drawn chariot, which took the Asian Youth Games gold medallist home. On her head was a crown, and a proud smile adorned her face.

Trailing the chariot was Karthika’s teammates chanting her moniker - “Express”.

Residents young and old gathered in large numbers to congratulate the neighbourhood’s star. An elderly lady arrived with a garland of Rs 20 notes to honour Karthika. Cutouts and banners were erected in several lanes congratulating the Class 12 student.

For about an hour, the teenage kabaddi star brought her neighbourhood to a standstill. Passengers in MTC buses passing by the chariot took pictures and waved congratulations at the kabaddi star, who tried to reciprocate sincerely to every person complimenting her.

It was the brightest moment in the teenager’s life, and even in that, she chose to share it with all her teammates, inviting them all to join her in the chariot. More importantly, she turned the spotlight on her neighbourhood, Kannagi Nagar, to the microphones and cameras directed at her.

Thanking the people of Kannagi Nagar for turning up in big numbers, the teenager said, “Makkal ellam perumaiya sollunga, Naan Kannagi Nagar aalu nu (People should proudly claim that we are from Kannagi Nagar).”

Karthika’s statement might sound indiscernible to an outsider, but the people of Kannagi Nagar, who watched her say it on their television sets and mobile phone screens, knew what she meant.

“Since our younger days, when we go out, people ask us where we are from. We used to mention Thoraipakkam or OMR. There is a stigma attached to our neighbourhood. Our friend, Raji, started the kabaddi team with the sole aim to change perceptions about the neighbourhood; we are proud that he has succeeded,” said Honest Raj, a resident of Kannagi Nagar.

“Sometimes, when police stop us, we don’t say Kannagi Nagar, as we might be questioned more because of the stigma,” another resident said.

More than 20,000 families live in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar tenements off Chennai’s famed IT Corridor.

The girls in Kannagi Nagar kabaddi team are students at the government schools in Kannagi Nagar and Thoraipakkam, and their parents are from the working class- auto drivers, casual labourers, domestic helps, housekeeping staff at IT firms.

Since the Kabaddi team’s coach, K Raji (28), and the girls are all from the same neighbourhood, a synergy in the thinking was easier to achieve and every team member would answer the same when asked about the team’s mission, apart from achieving sporting glory.

In an interview with DT Next a year ago, Karthika had said that the ultimate aim of their team was to make Kannagi Nagar a brand, a dream that she achieved with her recent Asian Youth Games gold.

Karthika also recalled fondly the support she received from fans in Bahrain, who turned up with banners cheering for her.

Earlier in the day, Karthika was felicitated by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who gave her Rs 25 lakh cash reward. “I thank the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for taking time to congratulate us. The Chief Minister enquired about Kannagi Nagar kabaddi team’s requirements and assured that an indoor training facility will be set up. I was also assured of a house and a government job after I turn 18. I thank the government for their support,” Karthika told media persons.

Suji, captain of Kannagi Nagar kabaddi team, said, "When we used to play in outstation tournaments, we got cheered by kabaddi fans. That is a good feeling. But, to see people of our neighbourhood turn up in large numbers to congratulate one of our players trumps them all."

"This (Karthika's achievement) is only the beginning. Every girl should play for the country, and Kannagi Nagar should be known as Sports Nagar," coach Raji told DT Next.