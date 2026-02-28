CPM too mounts pressure for more seats, all eyes on Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking a hike in the number of constituencies, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday told the DMK to consider more than six seats in contested in 2021.
Speaking to reporters after the talks, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, accompained by state secretariat members K Kanagaraj, Samuel Raj and Kannan, recalled that the DMK had allotted six seats to the the party in 2021. Describing the discussions as cordial, Shanmugam said both sides agreed to continue the talks over the next few days. The CPM State committee has passed a resolution seeking additional constituencies in the forthcoming election, and the demand was conveyed to the DMK panel.
The ruling party representatives said they would place the request before the leadership and respond.
Separately, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) general secretary ER Eswaran, who also held talks with the DMK leadership, said his party was keen on contesting more seats than in previous elections.
He said the discussions were conducted in a smooth atmosphere and that the final allocation would be decided by the DMK leadership. On freezing of the election symbol, he carified that his party has appealed to the Election Commission and had not sought judicial intervention.
Stating that the entry of new allies reflected the strength of the front, he expressed confidence that the alliance would secure a comprehensive victory, particularly in the Kongu region, which he described as its stronghold. With key allies building pressure on more, all eyes are on DMK chief MK Stalin on he is going to handle the issue.