CPM too mounts pressure for more seats, all eyes on Stalin

Speaking to reporters after the talks, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, accompained by state secretariat members K Kanagaraj, Samuel Raj and Kannan, recalled that the DMK had allotted six seats to the the party in 2021. Describing the discussions as cordial, Shanmugam said both sides agreed to continue the talks over the next few days. The CPM State committee has passed a resolution seeking additional constituencies in the forthcoming election, and the demand was conveyed to the DMK panel.

The ruling party representatives said they would place the request before the leadership and respond.

Separately, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) general secretary ER Eswaran, who also held talks with the DMK leadership, said his party was keen on contesting more seats than in previous elections.