CPM to launch a state-wide campaign against uniform civil code

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday announced that his party would launch a campaign against the uniform civil code across the state proposed by the BJP government at the centre for its political gain and also hold a seminar on the UCC on August 9 in the city.

"The enactment of the uniform civil code will result in the creation of division among the people on religious lines which could lead to communal clashes. It should not be done for any political gain. The UCC should be enacted after creating sufficient awareness and understanding among all sections of the people gradually and creating consensus," he told reporters here.

Balakrishnan said that half-backed implementation would only help the BJP. "How Manipur is burning due to political actions of the BJP, such a situation should not happen across India," he said, adding that CPM politburo member Brinda Karat would address the seminar.

CPM also holding a conference to protect state rights on July 23 in Madurai as the Narendra Modi government taking away the state rights. The conference would be presided over by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and attended by allies including DMK leader Trichy Siva, TNCC president KS Alagiri and others.

"In non-BJP ruled states, the Governors are being to interfere in the functioning of the state governments. They are not even approving the bills passed by the assembly. Governor RN Ravi is being condemned by all for his interference," he said.