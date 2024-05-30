CPM to hold Tamil Nadu stir on June 2 to denounce Israel killing Palestinian civilians

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday announced that it would hold a statewide protest on June 2 against Israel killing innocent Palestinian people.

In a statement, he said since October last year, the Israeli army has continued its genocidal atrocity in Gaza in Palestine. “More than 36,000 people have been killed in Israel’s attacks so far. More than half of those killed were innocent civilians, women and children. The Israeli government targets hospitals, cafeterias and schools. On May 26, 2024, 45 people were killed in an Israeli army bomb attack on a refugee camp in the border town of Rafah. More than 20 of them are children and women,” he said.

Balakrishnan noted that even after the United Nations International Court of Justice called for an end to the war, the Israeli government continued to escalate the war.

“The US and its allies continue to support Israel’s barbarism with arms and financial aid. There are also reports of arms being exported from India to Israel,” added the CPM state secretary.