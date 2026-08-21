CPM to hold protests across Tamil Nadu on August 22 seeking action against Chief Secretary

CHENNAI: The CPM will hold protests across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, August 22, demanding action against Chief Secretary for allegedly targeting Left student movements and misusing the government machinery, party state secretary P Shanmugam said on Friday.
In a statement, Shanmugam alleged that the government’s communication directing colleges to act against student participation in protests organised by Left parties exposed the Chief Secretary’s “ideological bias”. He said the move reflected an “authoritarian mindset” aimed at curbing students’ right to protest.
“The issue may have been presented as one concerning Left movements, but the contents of the communication seek to suppress the democratic rights of students. This is dangerous,” Shanmugam said.
He questioned whether the action had been taken with the approval of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and alleged that it appeared to have been modelled on the style of the Union government.
The CPM leader said the Directorate of Collegiate Education might have withdrawn its circular, but the decision taken at the law and order review meeting and the subsequent communication issued by the Special Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government remained in force.
He also disputed claims that only the Directorate of Collegiate Education had acted on the directive. The Special Secretary’s communication had been sent to the Directorate of Collegiate Education, Directorate of Technical Education and universities, and was subsequently forwarded to colleges through the Registrar of the University of Madras, he said.
The fact that an action taken report was sought with instructions marked “top priority” and “most immediate” showed the seriousness with which the decision had been implemented, Shanmugam said. “There is no use targeting only the arrows while leaving the person who shot them,” he said.
He also rejected the explanation given by the Higher Education Minister in the Assembly that certain words in the circular had been used inadvertently. “The entire content was objectionable. The government has to explain whether campus peace means suppressing student protests,” he said.
On the Gujiliamparai Tahsildar issue, Shanmugam questioned the Revenue Minister’s statement in the Assembly that action was being taken against the official for allegedly attempting to collect information on Left activists.
He pointed out that the district Collector’s note stated that the Tahsildar had been relieved after completing training to join the Disaster Management Commissionerate. “Can relieving an official after training to join another post be called action under the TVK government?” he asked.
The CPM said the repeated targeting of Left organisations could not be dismissed as coincidental and demanded that the Chief Minister and the government clarify their position.
The party also demanded action against the Chief Secretary, alleging that he was unfit to continue in the post, and sought proper action against the Gujiliamparai Tahsildar.
The CPM has appealed to all sections of society to support its protests across all districts on August 22.