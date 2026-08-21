CPM to hold protests across Tamil Nadu on August 22 seeking action against Chief Secretary

In a statement, Shanmugam alleged that the government’s communication directing colleges to act against student participation in protests organised by Left parties exposed the Chief Secretary’s “ideological bias”. He said the move reflected an “authoritarian mindset” aimed at curbing students’ right to protest.

“The issue may have been presented as one concerning Left movements, but the contents of the communication seek to suppress the democratic rights of students. This is dangerous,” Shanmugam said.

He questioned whether the action had been taken with the approval of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and alleged that it appeared to have been modelled on the style of the Union government.