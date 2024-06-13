CPM to hold demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on June 22 against NEET

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday announced that it would hold demonstrations across the state on June 22 seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

"Ever since the commencement of the NEET examination, there have been reports of various irregularities taking place in the NEET examination. This year the irregularities has reached their peak. Students across the country are continuously protesting. The Supreme Court has also stated that the 'sanctity' of the NEET examination has been compromised. Continuation of such blunders in the most important medical field will degrade the medical field and the well-being of the people, " he said, in a statement.

He demanded that the union government should allow the state government to conduct admission for the medical courses this year.

"An inquiry should be ordered into NEET examination irregularities, " he said, demanding that the state should be exempted from NEET permanently.