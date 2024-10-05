CPM supports MSME protest over power penalties on Oct 9

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday extended support to the MSMEs protest on October 9 against the Tangedco levying power factor penalties on low-tension consumers leading to a steep increase in their energy bills.

In a statement, the Left party leader, an ally of the ruling DMK government, said that the increase in power tariff has become an unbearable burden for small and micro enterprises.

“There is no suitable arrangement at all when the fixed charges increased by more than four times and the peak hour (currently suspended) charge is imposed. Due to various reasons, small and micro enterprises are forced to pay charges even if they do not even function for a month,” he said.

MSMEs are protesting aginst such hikes as their survival itself is under threat.

Pointing to the huge concessions provided to the big corporate companies investing in the state, Balakrishnan said that MSMEs were being charged very steeply. “Without any delay, the state government should revise the fixed charges downward and withdraw power factor penalties,” he urged the DMK government.

Adding that the Left party would extend support to the October 9 protest by the MSMEs, he said CPM would stand by them in this regard all through.