CPM submits recommendations for law against honour killings, seeks amendments to marriage provisions

He stressed the need for State-supported protection, including safe accommodation and assured livelihood, such as permanent employment.

He noted that the right to choose a partner and marry is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and described honour killings as acts that violate this fundamental right.

He also called for the removal of certain provisions in the Special Marriage Act, 1954, particularly those mandating a 30-day public notice and allowing objections, arguing that these provisions undermine individual freedom and can be misused to prevent inter-caste or inter-faith marriages.