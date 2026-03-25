CPM submits recommendations for law against honour killings, seeks amendments to marriage provisions

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Wednesday said the party had submitted a detailed set of recommendations before the Justice KN Basha Commission, constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to examine the need for a separate law to prevent honour killings.
Addressing reporters after appearing before the Commission, he said the party had placed comprehensive suggestions before the Commission on the provisions to be included in a separate law, as well as amendments required in existing marriage laws.
He pointed out that victims of honour-based violence often lack safe shelter and are forced to stay in party offices or with well-wishers.
He stressed the need for State-supported protection, including safe accommodation and assured livelihood, such as permanent employment.
He noted that the right to choose a partner and marry is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution and described honour killings as acts that violate this fundamental right.
He also called for the removal of certain provisions in the Special Marriage Act, 1954, particularly those mandating a 30-day public notice and allowing objections, arguing that these provisions undermine individual freedom and can be misused to prevent inter-caste or inter-faith marriages.
Recalling earlier positions, Shanmugam said both the AIADMK and DMK had maintained that a separate law was unnecessary. However, following continued incidents, Left and VCK leaders met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, leading to the formation of the Commission, which he termed a progressive step.
Expressing confidence in the panel, he urged the government to enact a strong law at the earliest.
Commenting on the AIADMK’s election manifesto, Shanmugam said it lacked substantive measures to address core issues such as employment generation and industrial growth. He alleged that the document focused largely on populist promises aimed at attracting voters, particularly women, without outlining long-term economic or social development strategies.