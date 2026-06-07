CPM snubs DMK chief Stalin: SPA does not exist in Tamil Nadu at present

CHENNAI: A day after DMK president MK Stalin asserted that the TVK government survives with the support of its allies, CPM State secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday said the Secular Progressive Alliance no longer exists in the State.
“There is no DMK alliance today. The question is not whether we are part of a DMK-led alliance or not. A secular progressive alliance does not exist at present,” he told reporters in Pudukkottai.
Shanmugam was responding to questions on whether the CPM continued to be part of the DMK-led alliance. However, he maintained that the party would continue to work with the DMK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights, federalism, secularism and other matters on which both parties shared common ground.
He said the CPM’s decision to extend outside support to the TVK-led government was made independently and was not influenced by any other political party. Rejecting suggestions that the move had been made at the DMK’s behest, he said the party had made its stand clear when it announced support to the new government.
When asked about Stalin’s claim that alliance partners had supported the TVK government after consulting him, Shanmugam rejected the assertion. He said he had made it clear on May 8 that the Marxist party was capable of making decisions on its own and did not need to consult anyone. He added that reporters should seek Stalin’s response to the CPM’s rejection of the claim.
Shanmugam’s remarks appear to differ from the position taken by CPI state secretary M Veerapandian who, on Saturday, said the CPI continued to remain in the DMK alliance despite extending outside support to the TVK government. Other former DMK allies, including the VCK and the IUML, have joined the TVK government, bringing their long association with the DMK to an end.
Referring to the DMK’s decision to stay away from a recent INDIA bloc meeting, Shanmugam said the party leadership had cited differences with the Congress leadership’s approach rather than disagreements over the issues under discussion within the alliance.