CPM snubs DMK chief Stalin: SPA does not exist in Tamil Nadu at present

“There is no DMK alliance today. The question is not whether we are part of a DMK-led alliance or not. A secular progressive alliance does not exist at present,” he told reporters in Pudukkottai.



Shanmugam was responding to questions on whether the CPM continued to be part of the DMK-led alliance. However, he maintained that the party would continue to work with the DMK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights, federalism, secularism and other matters on which both parties shared common ground.



He said the CPM’s decision to extend outside support to the TVK-led government was made independently and was not influenced by any other political party. Rejecting suggestions that the move had been made at the DMK’s behest, he said the party had made its stand clear when it announced support to the new government.