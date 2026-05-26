CPM slams 'unhealthy' politics; Thirumavalavan says won't topple government

CHENNAI: The CPM and VCK, two crucial parties behind TVK getting the Governor's nod for swearing-in, came out in unison against the ruling party inducting resigned AIADMK MLAs. Both parties have termed it as unhealthy politics.
CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday said the resignation of some AIADMK MLAs and their immediate induction into TVK were not in line with healthy democratic politics.
Though it was claimed that the MLAs had voluntarily decided to join TVK, he said the move could not be seen as a natural political development carried out without any expectation of benefit or consideration.
Shanmugam also pointed out that the MLAs were already facing the possibility of legal action for supporting the TVK government during voting in the Assembly. By admitting them into the party immediately, TVK appeared to be encouraging such actions, he alleged.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan took the same line, saying it was not healthy politics and could affect the ruling party's credibility.
Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, he said that encouraging elected representatives to resign from their posts and join TVK was not a positive political development and could harm the party’s future.
Thirumavalavan said TVK should function with the confidence that the present government would complete its full five-year term. “It is only because of such doubts that there are criticisms over the induction of those who quit AIADMK into TVK. This can affect public credibility and is not healthy politics,” he said.
He also asserted that VCK would not, under any circumstances, support any move to topple the TVK government.
Responding to questions on the recent clash between DMK and VCK cadres in Perambalur, Thirumavalavan described the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. He urged VCK cadres not to react to defamatory remarks on social media.
He said that upon learning of a proposed protest, he had instructed party functionaries to avoid it, and senior leaders did not participate. However, some unaware cadres had gathered at the location, and tensions escalated when DMK cadres arrived as well, leading to the unfortunate incident.