CPM slams neo-liberal DMK, calls for uniting Leftist forces

CHENNAI: While alleging its ally DMK travels the path of neo-liberal economic policy, which is against the working class, the 24th state conference of CPI(M) has called democratic powers, people's movements and labourers to create a Left democratic alternative in the State.

"The CPM welcomes DMK's opposition to BJP's communal politics. But, DMK travels in neo-liberal economic policy. Particularly, promises given to workers, government employees and the working class during the elections have not been fulfilled. We point out that increasing property tax and power tariffs, which are against the people, are continuing," the political resolution adopted at the conference said.

The resolution added that the Dravidian movement has influenced the State's politics for more than 50 years, and it is true that the Dravidian parties have made some reforms in the society. However, the Left party said that they functioned to safeguard the capitalists and failed to ensure improvement in the lives of working people.

Promising the people that CPM will build a people's movement against the anti-people actions of the Union government, the Left party assured that it will continue to raise its voice for State rights, fund allocation and federalism.

The party will unite the Left forces in the State to form a Left Democratic Alternative and carry out protests against neo-liberal economic policies and communal forces, the resolution at the Villupuram conference asserted.

As per the resolution, CPM will demand a pay raise under the 100-day employment scheme MGNREGS and oppose the acquisition of farmlands without the permission of farmers. The party will also demand land redistribution in rural areas.

In another resolution, CPM demanded the State government to fulfil its electoral promises to government employees, teachers and noon-meal scheme workers.