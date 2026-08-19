CPM slams govt move to hire private contract staff for MTC buses

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to recruit conductors for the MTC through Uttar Pradesh-based contractor SS Enterprises, alleging that the move would deny job opportunities to TN youth and undermine reservation and social justice.
In a statement, Shanmugam said that around 30,000 vacancies in state transport undertakings needed to be filled, and that these had traditionally recruited adequate staff and provided proper training to ensure safe and efficient services. However, during the previous DMK government, contract workers were appointed to fill vacancies.
Shanmugam alleged that instead of filling vacancies through regular recruitment, the DMK government had engaged contract workers through a company called Salvat. He accused the TVK government for its decision to allow recruitment of conductors through a tender awarded to SS Enterprises.
“Outsourcing recruitment will affect reservation-based appointments and consequently social justice,” he added, and demanded cancellation of the order awarding the MTC conductor recruitment contract to SS Enterprises.
“The order to appoint 250 administrative staff on contract through Sindhuri Management Solutions should also be cancelled,” he averred.