CPM slams govt move to hire private contract staff for MTC buses

In a statement, Shanmugam said that around 30,000 vacancies in state transport undertakings needed to be filled, and that these had traditionally recruited adequate staff and provided proper training to ensure safe and efficient services. However, during the previous DMK government, contract workers were appointed to fill vacancies.

Shanmugam alleged that instead of filling vacancies through regular recruitment, the DMK government had engaged contract workers through a company called Salvat. He accused the TVK government for its decision to allow recruitment of conductors through a tender awarded to SS Enterprises.