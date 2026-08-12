CPM seeks withdrawal of cases against Ennore ammonia leak protesters

CHENNAI: The CPM has appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to withdraw criminal cases registered against party functionaries and residents who participated in protests following the ammonia gas leak at the Coromandel fertiliser plant in Ennore in December 2023.
In a representation submitted on Wednesday, CPM’s Thiruvottiyur North area committee secretary S Kathirvelu said excessive ammonia gas had leaked from the plant around 11.30 pm on December 26, 2023, affecting residents of 18 villages, including Periya Kuppam, Chinna Kuppam and Thazhankuppam. Several residents suffered breathing difficulties and dizziness, while more than 60 people were admitted to hospitals for treatment. Fish were also found dead in the sea, he said.
He said residents had been facing pollution-related problems allegedly caused by the plant for several years and had repeatedly staged protests whenever ammonia emissions occurred. Following the December 2023 incident, residents continued their protest outside the plant for nearly three months.
The representation said residents and volunteer groups had also approached the National Green Tribunal, which subsequently permitted the plant to operate subject to certain restrictions on handling ammonia. The case is still pending.
The CPM said criminal cases registered against its functionaries and office-bearers of residents' welfare associations who participated in the protests were causing difficulties in obtaining passports and employment. It also expressed concern that the pending cases could be used for arrest.
According to the representation, CPM Thiruvottiyur North area committee member Parthasarathi was named as the first accused along with 28 others in cases registered by M5 Ennore police under Crime Nos. 1030/23, 1031/23 and 1033/23 on December 27 and 28, 2023.
The CPM urged the chief minister to intervene and facilitate withdrawal of the cases registered in connection with the protests conducted in the interest of public safety.