CPM seeks withdrawal of cases against Ennore ammonia leak protesters

The representation said residents and volunteer groups had also approached the National Green Tribunal, which subsequently permitted the plant to operate subject to certain restrictions on handling ammonia. The case is still pending.

The CPM said criminal cases registered against its functionaries and office-bearers of residents' welfare associations who participated in the protests were causing difficulties in obtaining passports and employment. It also expressed concern that the pending cases could be used for arrest.

According to the representation, CPM Thiruvottiyur North area committee member Parthasarathi was named as the first accused along with 28 others in cases registered by M5 Ennore police under Crime Nos. 1030/23, 1031/23 and 1033/23 on December 27 and 28, 2023.

The CPM urged the chief minister to intervene and facilitate withdrawal of the cases registered in connection with the protests conducted in the interest of public safety.