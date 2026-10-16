CPM seeks TN support; CPI asks CM Vijay to speak

CHENNAI: The Left parties on Thursday demanded accountability over the alleged manipulation of voters’ rolls during the SIR exercise and sought the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the EC has become a puppet of the ruling party at the Centre.
The Left has urged CM Vijay to speak out on the issue and has asked the State’s public to join the movement. Speaking at the INDIA bloc protest condemning the “murder of democracy”, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam condemned the government’s action against student and youth protesters in Delhi in this issue, and emphasised that protesting is a constitutional right. He criticises the police and paramilitary forces for their crackdown on those fighting for democratic values and voting rights.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to speak out against the “injustice”, emphasising that the chief minister is the face of the Tamil people and has the influence to advocate for change.
He called for political action on the issue.