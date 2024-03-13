CPM seeks suspension of police inspector over attack on its Kanyakumari dist secy

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking action against the Nithiravilai police inspector for attacking his party's Kanyakumari district secretary and other office bearers without reason.

In a letter to CM, he said that it all started over the issue of the missing name of the Kollancode Municipality chairperson, vice chairperson and councillors on the inscription at the high mast light erected at Nambali junction at Munchirai in the district.

"Only the name of Kanyakumari MP was there. Hence CPM Munchirai Block secretary Anish was holding talks to include the name of the concerned local body representatives. Suddenly few people there attacked Anish and Nithiravilai police inspector Ignosh Kumar also joined them, " he said.

CPM district secretary and State committee member R Chellaswami, who tried to pacify the situation, was verbally insulted by the inspector.

"The inspector forcefully took Chellaswami in the police vehicle where was abused and physically attacked. Both Chellaswami and Anish were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police inspector's deliberate and politically motivated attack on our party members who are not involved in any crime is not only highly condemnable but also a violation of human rights, " he said.

He demanded immediate suspension of the Nithiravilai police inspector and the filing of a case under the appropriate section for human rights violation.