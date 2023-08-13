CPM seeks scrapping of Adani's Kattupalli port expansion project

CHENNAI: CPM has demanded the scrapping of the Adani Kattupalli port expansion project considering its impact on the environment, and public and the losses to be incurred by the government.

In a resolution adopted at the party's state council meeting, CPM said that Adani's plan to expand the Kattupalli port was opposed by various parties including CPM, DMK and environmentalists from the beginning.

Adani which brought L-T Kattupalli port has planned an expansion project spreading over 6000 acres comprising of 2,291 acres belonging to fisherfolks and villagers, 1,515 acres of TIDCO and 2,000 acres inside the sea, it said. "If this project is implemented, the sea will be dredged and 10 lakh cubic meters of stones will be dumped in the coastal mud areas for a length of about six kilometres spread over an area of 2000 acres. This is against CRZ rules, " it said.

CPM resolution said that the port expansion proposed at the Kattupalli coastal area which is rich in rare species of fish. "Over one lakh people living in 40 fishing villages are dependent on fishing. If the expansion project is started in this situation, everything like marine resources and natural resources will be destroyed, the coastal area will be destroyed and the course of the Kosathalai River will be affected, the Pazhaverkadu Lake, Buckingham Canal will deteriorate and the livelihood of the people of Ennore Pazhaverkadu will be destroyed, " it said, adding that the port expansion also would affect the Kamarajar port at Ennore and Chennai Port.

It demanded the scrapping of the project even as it welcomed the decision of postponing the public hearing scheduled for September 5.