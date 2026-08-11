CPM seeks rollback of proposed changes to key government appointments

Shanmugam said only law graduates were currently eligible to apply directly for Grade-I executive officer and assistant commissioner posts in the HR&CE department, and that legal knowledge was essential for handling cases involving temple properties. He said a law degree was, therefore, necessary for the post of joint commissioner.

He alleged that the government was planning to amend Section 9 (2) of the HR&CE Act to allow non-law graduates to be appointed directly as assistant commissioners and Grade-I executive officers and to fill such posts with officials from the Revenue Department. Describing the move as inappropriate and one that could hamper the department’s functioning, he urged the government to withdraw the proposed amendment.