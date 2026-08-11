CPM seeks rollback of proposed changes to key government appointments

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday urged the TVK government to drop the proposed changes to appointments to key posts in the HR&CE, rural development, and health departments.
Shanmugam said only law graduates were currently eligible to apply directly for Grade-I executive officer and assistant commissioner posts in the HR&CE department, and that legal knowledge was essential for handling cases involving temple properties. He said a law degree was, therefore, necessary for the post of joint commissioner.
He alleged that the government was planning to amend Section 9 (2) of the HR&CE Act to allow non-law graduates to be appointed directly as assistant commissioners and Grade-I executive officers and to fill such posts with officials from the Revenue Department. Describing the move as inappropriate and one that could hamper the department’s functioning, he urged the government to withdraw the proposed amendment.
On rural development, Shanmugam said project director posts had so far been filled through promotion or by appointing IAS officers. He said orders had now been issued to appoint IFS officers as project directors in Theni and Kanniyakumari districts. He urged the government to withdraw GO 2731 dated July 28, 2026, arguing that officials from a different service would not be able to effectively discharge responsibilities unrelated to their cadre.
Shanmugam also opposed the reported proposal to appoint IAS officers directly as directors in medical education and research, rural medical and health services, and public health and preventive medicine. He said these posts had traditionally been filled through promotion from among doctors and argued that specialised medical departments should continue to be headed by medical professionals.