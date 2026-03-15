CPM seeks more seats to raise people’s issues strongly in Assembly: K Balakrishnan

Addressing a party rally in Villupuram on Saturday evening, he said the party’s demand for more seats was not driven by any other motive but by the need to secure adequate time to raise public concerns in the Assembly.

Referring to former legislator R. Ramamurthi, who was present on the stage, Balakrishnan said the party had secured the opportunity to elect an MLA from Villupuram district only once in its history. He asserted that Ramamurthi’s performance during his five-year tenure as the MLA for Vikravandi constituency remained unmatched.

Balakrishnan said no MLA from other parties could present a comparable list of development works carried out in the constituency during that period. He cited the Nandan canal project as an example, noting that the project had remained dormant for years without proper documentation.