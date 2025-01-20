CPM seeks compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre of harvest-ready paddy crops damaged in unseasonal rainfall

CHENNAI: CPM on Monday urged the state government to provide Rs. 35,000 per acre as compensation to farmers who lost the harvest-ready paddy crops to unseasonal rainfall in the Cauvery delta districts.

“In Cauvery Delta districts, due to unseasonal heavy rains on Sunday, paddy crops ready for harvest have been submerged and rotted. In particular, one lakh acres of paddy crops ready for harvest in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts, as well as sorghum and millet crops planted as intercrops have been submerged and damaged. Due to this, farmers have lost their entire livelihood and are in a state of despair,” CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said in a statement.

He added the state government to depute officials to assess crop damage immediately and provide a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for paddy and adequate compensation for other crops as per the damages.

The Marxist party leader also urged the state government to change the practice of picking paddy at a moisture content of 17 per cent at the direct paddy procurement centre and increase the moisture content to 22 per cent.