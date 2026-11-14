CPM seeks action against prohibition police over alleged framing of anti-TASMAC activist

In a letter to the DGP on November 14, Shanmugam alleged that prohibition police personnel colluded with the owner of a bar attached to a TASMAC outlet at Thirukalapatti village in Tirupathur taluk to target Rajkumar, who had been leading protests demanding the closure of the liquor outlet.

Residents of the village, along with members of the All India Democratic Women's Association and the Democratic Youth Federation of India, had been staging protests for several months, demanding the removal of the TASMAC outlet, which they alleged was causing public nuisance and was located close to a school. Following a protest on November 4, officials had given a written assurance that the outlet would be removed on November 14, Shanmugam said.

According to the complaint, two men, identified as Rajapandi and Aasai, allegedly placed a packet of cannabis in front of Rajkumar's petty shop at around 8.13 am on November 5, at the instigation of bar operator Chokkanathan.