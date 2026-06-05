CPM says it was neither consulted nor approached on Chakravarty candidature

The remarks came in response to a post by Chakravarty on X on Thursday night in which he said he considered it both a matter of pride and a great responsibility to have been chosen as the first Rajya Sabha candidate of the alliance. He thanked Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister and TVK president Vijay for reposing faith in him and pledged that, if elected, he would be a courageous, loyal and honest voice for the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament.

Responding to the post, Shanmugam said it was incorrect to mention the CPM as part of any such alliance.