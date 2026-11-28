Shanmugam said the resolution adopted at an all-party meeting convened during the previous DMK regime had made it clear that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced under any circumstances.

"We are firm that the existing percentage of representation of all States, based on the 1971 Census, should not be reduced. The CPM, along with other Left parties, has decided to vote against the Bill when it is introduced in Parliament. Our national leaders are also working to mobilise opposition to the proposed legislation across the country," he said.

Asked about the DMK's change of position, Shanmugam also criticised its response to the Supreme Court's November 20 order in the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue.

He said the DMK had failed to comment on the implications of the Supreme Court order and had instead questioned what the Tamil Nadu government proposed to do. He described the party's statement issued on Friday on the issue as one of the worst in its history.

"At a time when an elected government is in place in Tamil Nadu, the Centre and the Supreme Court taking control of a district or a particular area in the State is a serious blow to federalism. The decision to deploy CRPF personnel in Tamil Nadu and place the hill under the control of judges poses a grave threat to State rights. Yet, the DMK's statement did not contain even a word on the implications of the order," he said.