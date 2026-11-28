CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday questioned the DMK's decision to support the BJP-led Union government's delimitation Bill, demanding that party president MK Stalin clarify what assurance the Centre had given on protecting Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats.
Speaking to reporters after a demonstration organised by the Left parties against the Supreme Court order on Thirupparankundram temple deepathon issue here, Shanmugam said the BJP government had been determined to push through proposals such as One Nation, One Election, delimitation and prohibition of liquor, and had been making strenuous efforts to secure the support of various parties even after the Parliament session had crossed 100 days.
Referring to reports that the DMK would support the Bill, Shanmugam said he had posted on X on Friday asking the party to clarify its position. Within a couple of hours, Stalin had issued a detailed statement asserting that the DMK remained committed to protecting Tamil Nadu's interests and that there was no change in its ideological position, he said.
"Stalin must clarify on what basis the DMK has extended support to the BJP's delimitation exercise and what fresh assurance the Centre has given that Tamil Nadu's share of parliamentary representation will not be reduced," he said.
Shanmugam said the resolution adopted at an all-party meeting convened during the previous DMK regime had made it clear that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats should not be reduced under any circumstances.
"We are firm that the existing percentage of representation of all States, based on the 1971 Census, should not be reduced. The CPM, along with other Left parties, has decided to vote against the Bill when it is introduced in Parliament. Our national leaders are also working to mobilise opposition to the proposed legislation across the country," he said.
Asked about the DMK's change of position, Shanmugam also criticised its response to the Supreme Court's November 20 order in the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue.
He said the DMK had failed to comment on the implications of the Supreme Court order and had instead questioned what the Tamil Nadu government proposed to do. He described the party's statement issued on Friday on the issue as one of the worst in its history.
"At a time when an elected government is in place in Tamil Nadu, the Centre and the Supreme Court taking control of a district or a particular area in the State is a serious blow to federalism. The decision to deploy CRPF personnel in Tamil Nadu and place the hill under the control of judges poses a grave threat to State rights. Yet, the DMK's statement did not contain even a word on the implications of the order," he said.