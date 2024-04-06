CPM promises to make the right-to-work, a fundamental right

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday promised to make the right to work a fundamental right and would provide an unemployment allowance if the INDIA bloc voted to power.

Releasing his party's manifesto here, he said that over 30 lakh vacancies in government and public sector posts would be filled to employ youths.

To protect the welfare of rural working-class people, the manifesto said that the working days under MGNREGA would be increased to 200 days and the wage to Rs 600 a day. "All the competitive examinations should be held in all the scheduled languages, " he said.

The Marxist party reiterated that it would work towards bringing education under the state list. It seeks to increase budgetary allocation for education up to six per cent of the GDP. The party wants the withdrawal of the National Education Policy and assures to implementation of the reservation appropriately in the central universities.

Balakrishnan also said that his party would strive to scrap the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the new criminal laws if the INDIA bloc voted to power. "We will withdraw false cases filed under the draconian provisions of the UAPA including the Bhima Koregaon case," he said, adding that after June 4, India would become a truly independent country again.

The party promises to ensure the independent functioning of CBI, ED, IT, Election Commission and Reserve Bank of India.

"We will work towards getting state autonomy and reviving the Planning Commission, State Council and National Development Council. We will also take steps to reverse the decisions taken in the last 10 years against the state rights, " it said.

CPM insisted that though the party has taken a stand against doing away with the Governor's posts, it wanted the Governor's appointments should be made in consultation with the state government.

"We will insist on making chief ministers as the chancellors of the state universities instead of the Governors, " it said.

He said that they would reintroduce the wealth tax on rich people and reverse the concessions given to the corporates.

CPM also promises to write off agricultural loans and educational loans.