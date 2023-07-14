CPM, PMK greets ISRO scientists for successful launch of Chandrayaan 3

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Friday greeted ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

In a tweet, Balakrishnan expressed joy over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 into space.

"All the ISRO scientists who have learned from last time's setbacks and are stepping toward new achievements, especially Tamil Nadu scientist Veeramuthuvel, and scientist Mailsamy Annadurai who has already made the Chandrayaan 1 project successful, have given us great hope and happiness. Let the Chandrayaan 3 moon trip succeed," he wrote.

Dr Ramadoss expressed his wish for the successful landing on the moon in the fourth week of August as planned.

"With this, India has reached new heights in the field of space research. I extend my congratulations and appreciation to all the ISRO scientists and other employees who are responsible for this achievement, especially to Veeramuthuvel, Chandrayaan 3 Project Director, " he greeted.