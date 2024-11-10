CPM-linked farmers association to protest against ally DMK's land Act

CHENNAI: CPM-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has announced a State-wide protest against the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 that came into effect a few days ago. The protests will be held in all the district headquarters, on November 19.

In a joint statement, general secretaries of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, PS Masilamani and Sami Natarajan, said that the Act will destroy farmers, agriculture and water bodies, and urged the government to withdraw the Act immediately.

"Farmers' bodies conducted a signature campaign across the State demanding withdrawal of the Act. A demonstration was conducted by the association in Chennai on June 22. After opposition from farmers, the government shelved the Act for one year. Now, the Rules to implement the Act have been published in the Gazette. This is shocking and creates fear among farmers," the statement read.

The statement recalled that before the Assembly elections, DMK had promised that it would acquire land for projects only after getting permission from the farmers. The present Act is a contravention to the promise, they said in the statement.

The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 which was passed on April 21, 2023, will allow projects on land parcels, which have water bodies, channels or streams with certain conditions.

The Act will allow the project proponents to hand over land in another spot as an alternative to project land, which has water bodies or streams. If any project is declared as a special project, it can be implemented even on water bodies. Governor RN Ravi gave consent to the Bill on August 23.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued two separate notifications on October 18 to notify the date of the Act coming into effect. It also notified Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Rules, 2024 for implementation of the Act.