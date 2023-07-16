CPM leader Sankaraiah to be awarded honorary doctorate by MKU: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced steps would be taken to award an honorary doctorate to freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah by Madurai Kamaraj University. An official release said that demands have been received from various quarters to give an honorary doctorate to freedom fighter Sankaraiah, who dedicated his life to the poor and for the development of Tamils. “Sankaraiah who celebrated his 102nd birthday today, was jailed for involving in anti-British activities while studying at American College in Madurai. Because of imprisonment, he could not write the college exam. History has it that he was released 12 hours before independence on August 15,” the Stalin said.

DMK government honoured Sankaraiah with first Thagaisal Thamizhar Award. Earlier, Stalin greeted Sankaraiah on his 102nd birthday that he should live for long years as he had shown the way to leading public life and adhering to communist ideals. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan thanked the CM for his announcement on awarding an honorary doctorate to Sankaraiah. “Sankaraiah, who was a student of Madurai’s American College, sacrificed his studies and stood at the forefront of freedom struggle. CM’s announcement that he will be awarded an honorary doctorate by Madurai Kamarasar University is a source of great joy,” he tweeted.