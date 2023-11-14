CPM leader Sankaraiah hospitalised

CHENNAI: Freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah has been hospitalised with complaints of fever and cold at a private hospital in the city.

According to the CPM statement, he experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday.

The private hospital doctors are providing specialised treatment to the veteran leader.

The party has asked its cadre and office-bearers not to visit the 102-year-old in the hospital. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and politburo member G Ramakrishnan visited him at the hospital and enquired with the doctors about the treatment provided to him.