CPM leader Sankaraiah hospitalised

According to the CPM statement, he experienced a drop in oxygen saturation levels on Monday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Nov 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-14 01:30:30.0  )
CPM leader Sankaraiah

CHENNAI: Freedom fighter and veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah has been hospitalised with complaints of fever and cold at a private hospital in the city.

The private hospital doctors are providing specialised treatment to the veteran leader.

The party has asked its cadre and office-bearers not to visit the 102-year-old in the hospital. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and politburo member G Ramakrishnan visited him at the hospital and enquired with the doctors about the treatment provided to him.

