CPM holds protest seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday said that anti-NEET protests which began in Tamil Nadu have now spread across the country and they would continue their protest until it is completely scrapped.

Speaking to reporters after leading a demonstration in the city, he said that the irregularities in the conduct of the NEET examination this year have upset the aspiring medical students in the country.

"A student who has scored 720 marks in the NEET has failed in the plus two examinations. NEET question papers were circulated on the payment of bribes. Such irregularities are continuing to happen in the country for the last six years of the NEET examination. Even the Supreme Court has cancelled the grace marks which was given to some students for unknown grounds. We have been demanding the centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET examination, " he said.

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Health Minister on the NEET scam, he said they continue to evade the issues even after the SC has highlighted the irregularities.

"For one lakh medical seats available in the country, 12 lakh people were eligible to apply for it after clearing the NEET. So now only those who have money will be able to pursue medical courses and those who don't have money will not get admission in the medical colleges," he said.