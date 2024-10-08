CPM holds Madurai rally to demand house site pattas for those living on govt 'poramboke' lands

MADURAI: Several cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with many common people on Monday took out a rally in Madurai in support of their demands for providing free house site pattas for those living on government ‘poramboke’ lands under the limits of the municipal corporation.

Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, who led from the front, urged the State government to provide house site pattas to eligible homeless people, who are living on ‘poramboke’ lands for over ten years.

When 28 wards of village panchayats were merged with Madurai Corporation in 2011, over 6,000 people were provided with ‘Anumantha pattas’ and now the government should take the necessary steps to provide them ‘Thoraya pattas’ and upload the data accordingly.

Moreover, Venkatesan said according to the 2011 census, Madurai city has a population of 30,000. While the rural areas had a population of 15 lakh, 12,233 persons were provided with pattas. But those living in the city could hardly get pattas and the government must provide the eligible persons the same.

The common people, who are homeless, are eligible to avail of benefits that should be provided on a par with those living in rural areas. Further, Venkatesan said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin to get it addressed. Thousands took part in the rally.