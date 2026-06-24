CPM hits back at Murasoli over Cauvery tribunal row

According to him, the editorial argued that opposing the formation of a new tribunal would weaken the State's unity and create an impression among the Karnataka and Union governments that Tamil Nadu was divided, thereby harming the State's interests. He alleged that Murasoli was attempting to place the entire blame on parties questioning the tribunal proposal.

Shanmugam, however, asked who was truly responsible for the present situation. On an issue as important as the Cauvery dispute, the government was duty-bound to convene an all-party meeting and evolve a common position, he said, noting that such consultations had been held even during previous DMK administrations.