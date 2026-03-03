CPM hails Kerala for Ayya Vaikundar memorial

In a statement issued on Tuesday (March 3), Shanmugam said Kanniyakumari district was once part of the erstwhile Travancore province, where oppressed and backward communities had faced severe caste discrimination. It was in this context that Swami Vivekananda had described the region as a "land of lunatics", he noted.

Against such entrenched social injustices, Ayya Vaikundar had spearheaded significant reform movements that later served as a precursor to Kerala's progressive social transformation, he said. Vaikundar had waged an ideological struggle against regressive practices such as untouchability, unapproachability and even the denial of visibility to certain communities.