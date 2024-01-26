CPM forms four-member committee to hold seat-sharing talks with DMK

CHENNAI: CPM on Friday formed a four-member committee headed by its central committee member P Sampath to hold seat-sharing negotiations with its ally DMK in the state. Meanwhile, the party also decided to conduct a door-to-door campaign highlighting the destructing policies of the BJP government at the centre.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said it had formed a four-member committee to hold talks with DMK's committee to reach a seat-sharing agreement for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

CPM's committee comprises Central Committee members Sampath and P Shanmugham, and state secretariat members N Gunasekaran and K Kanagaraj.

Balakrishnan said that CPM has decided to go door-to-door throughout the state to expose the subversive policies of the BJP government at the centre and the AIADMK and other parties that are supporting it to ensure their defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He hit out at the BJP government saying that it has been working with the twin goals of communalism and the welfare of corporate capitalists for the past 10 years.

"BJP is ruling based on fascist dictatorship by trampling on the values of the Indian Constitution by saying that it is one country, one language, one religion and one culture. Democratic rights, state rights, federalism, secularism, social justice and parliamentary democracy are being exploited by inciting sectarianism and dividing people on religious lines, " he said.

Pointing to the imposition of Hindi and refusing to grant an exemption for the NEET examination, he said that the BJP government has refused to give adequate relief funds for the disaster flood damage in the state, refusing to allocate state's share of funds and using the governor to run a parallel administration. Parties including AIADMK are supporting it, he said.