CPM for action against police responsible for driver’s death

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking action against police personnel who are responsible for the death of a van driver Murugan in Sankarankoil, Tenkasi district, and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to be paid to the driver’s family.

Murugan, a van driver, was ferrying people from Achampatti to Sankarankoil town when his van allegedly hit other vehicles. An argument ensued between Murugan and the police present near the spot, following which three personnel allegedly assaulted him. Murugan, who was badly thrashed by police, was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We strongly condemn such illegal indiscriminate attacks by the police and request appropriate interventions to prevent such human rights violations. The police personnel who are responsible for the attack should be suspended immediately and should be booked under murder charges, “ Balakrishnan said.

To prevent such kinds of inhuman attacks, the police should mandatorily dismiss them from service, he said. “Even though the state government has taken steps to prevent human rights violations, such events bring a bad name to the state. Hence there is a need for strict action, training and reforms to be undertaken in the police, “ he said.

He demanded the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased family, a government job to a family member, allocation of a house and funding the education of the victim’s children.