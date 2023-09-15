CPM demands Rs 35,000 per acre of crops damaged due to non-availability of Cauvery

CHENNAI: CPM state K Balakrishnan on Friday demanded the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for the paddy crops damaged due to non-availability of water.

In a statement, he said after the state government released water from Mettur dam on June 12, farmers cultivated Kuruvai crops spreading over five lakh acres. But, non-release of adequate Cauvery water by Karnataka has affected cultivation particularly in parts of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, he added.

The state government has approached the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue but the court posted the case on September 21 without considering the withering crops, he said, adding that due to uncertainty over the availability of water, farmers are reluctant to start preparation for the samba crops.

"After the damages for the Kuruvai crops, if there are no Samba crops, it would affect the economy of the delta districts. In this situation, the Joint Movement for Cauvery Basin Protection has called for a protest on September 20 in the eight delta districts for which CPM has extended support, " he said.