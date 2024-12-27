CPM demands action against rising child marriage cases in TN

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has demanded the State government to prevent child marriages across the state as the number of child marriages is increasing.

In a statement, the left party leader pointed out that the number of child marriages reported in 2023 was 1,054 and in 2024, the number has increased to 1,640, as per RTI data.

"Particularly, the number of child marriages is higher in Erode, Tirunelveli, Perambalur, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Namakkal districts. Child marriages are the biggest human rights violation. The numbers are increasing due to the lack of safety for the girl children," he said.

Saying that child marriages are becoming a threat to the health and life of the girl children, Balakrishnan said that child marriages seize education and job opportunities away.

"Child marriages are occurring to deny the right of selecting whom to marry and when to marry. It is condemnable that child marriages are happening despite the ban. District children welfare officials have also failed to do their duty. Laws against child marriages should be implemented strictly," he opined.

He also urged the government to create awareness against child marriages and appoint monitoring committees in villages apart from filling chairperson posts in children welfare committees.