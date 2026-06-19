CPM defends backing TVK, says move blocked President's Rule and respected mandate

The CPM leader also sought to explain TVK's electoral success, saying the party had successfully tapped into public dissatisfaction with the previous DMK government. He cited allegations of corruption, unfulfilled election promises, delays in implementing welfare commitments, crimes against women and children, and concerns over resource exploitation as issues amplified through social media campaigns.

While acknowledging that TVK and Vijay lacked prior administrative experience, Shanmugam dismissed criticism centred on the Chief Minister's film background. Drawing parallels with former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao, he said similar doubts had been raised when they entered politics but were ultimately rejected by voters.

Shanmugam said TVK had assured the Left parties that it would uphold secular values, run an inclusive administration and provide clean governance. He stressed that CPM's support was not unconditional and that the party would back measures benefiting the public while opposing policies detrimental to workers, farmers and the poor.

The article also signalled the CPM's intention to closely monitor the new government's economic policies. Shanmugam said the administration would be judged on issues such as employment generation, wage security, corruption control, reduction of economic inequality and fulfilment of election promises.

Calling the Assembly election a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics, he said the dominance of the DMK-AIADMK duopoly had suffered a setback after more than five decades, creating a new political landscape in the state.