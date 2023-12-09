CPM, CPI MLAs donate one month salary to CM's relief fund

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Dec 2023 5:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-09 17:15:53.0  )
CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Saturday announced that their MPs and MLAs would donate their one-month salary to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said his party's MPs, MLAs and Urban Local Body members would donate their one-month salary to the relief fund for the benefit of the public affected by cyclone Michaung.

Similarly, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also announced that his party-elected representatives will contribute their salary to the CM's relief fund.

Meanwhile, he also welcomed the chief minister's announcement of financial relief to the flood-affected public and farmers.

DTNEXT Bureau

