Begin typing your search...
CPM, CPI MLAs donate one month salary to CM's relief fund
CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said his party's MPs, MLAs and Urban Local Body members would donate their one-month salary to the relief fund.
CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Saturday announced that their MPs and MLAs would donate their one-month salary to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said his party's MPs, MLAs and Urban Local Body members would donate their one-month salary to the relief fund for the benefit of the public affected by cyclone Michaung.
Similarly, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also announced that his party-elected representatives will contribute their salary to the CM's relief fund.
Meanwhile, he also welcomed the chief minister's announcement of financial relief to the flood-affected public and farmers.
Next Story