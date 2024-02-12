CPM, CPI condemns Guv for walking out, insulting National Anthem

CHENNAI: The CPM and CPI on Monday strongly condemned Governor RN Ravi for walking out of the State Assembly before playing the National Anthem and sought his immediate withdrawal from the State.

"We strongly condemn the action of Governor RN Ravi who has walked out with political intentions and refused to read the policy note of the state government in the first session of 2024 which will be held with the customary speech of the Governor. The Governor's speech is not a collection of his personal views. The legislature is not the place to express his own opinions," CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.

He noted that the Governor ended the speech in two minutes in Kerala Governor style by saying that he had already requested to sing the National Anthem first, there was no solution, and he disagreed with the views expressed in the speech.

"Like last year, the Governor walked out midway when the Speaker was explaining the issue of playing the National Anthem first. He has insulted the National Anthem," he said.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said that it is the constitutional custom that the Governor address the Assembly every year and inaugurate the session.

He said that it is customary to play the Tamil invocation first and then the National Anthem at the end of the session.

He condemned the Governor for refusing the read the prepared speech and walking out before the playing of the National Anthem in contrast to the custom.