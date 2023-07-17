CPM, CPI condemns ED raids against DMK minister Ponmudy

CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Monday condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for raiding the residences and premises connected to senior DMK leader and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in an 11-year-old case at the behest of BJP.

"ED's raid at DMK minister's residence is to undermine the national level consultation meeting of the opposition leaders in Bengaluru and to talk about the enforcement department raid," CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement.

Balakrishnan said that the DMK cannot be threatened with an enforcement probe. "Such raids will only create resentment and hatred among the people. This will cause a political downfall for the BJP. BJP engages in such activities for political gain while the case may be in court, " he said. He asserted that the BJP's attempt to replicate the Maharashtra model of breaking parties would not work with DMK and in Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that Minister Ponmudy and his family members were recently acquitted by the court from the cases of disproportionate assets case and land grabbing cases filed by the previous AIADMK government. "They have never hesitated to face the cases against them legally. Not even looking for a shortcut to escape. In this situation, it is certain that they will defeat the allegations made by the enforcement department, " he said. He also charged the BJP with trying to divert the people's attention from the opposition party meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.