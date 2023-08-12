CPM, CPI condemns attack on Dalit boy in Nanguneri

CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Saturday condemned a murderous attack on a Class 12 student belonging to the SC community in Nanguneri by his classmates after he complained about bullying by some students belonging to dominant castes.

A resolution passed by the CPM state committee said that caste-based discrimination and oppression have spread across the state. "It is sad that it is spread among the school students too. We welcome the state government's decision to form a one-man commission headed by retired justice K Chandru to recommend ways to ensure an atmosphere free of casteism among school and college students, " the resolution said, urging the government to take steps to get the severest punishment to those involved in the attack.

In a statement, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that the attack on the Dalit student happened in the wake of the appreciation by the teacher as he remained a role model to others.

"The state government investigate allegations that a religious mutt in the area (Nanguneri) is encouraging casteism among students and taking up violence. The government should not show any mercy on those encouraging casteism and it should be curbed with iron hands, " he demanded.

Dalit boy and his 14-year-old sister, both studying at a government-aided school in Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district, sustained injuries after a gang barged into their house at Nanguneri on August 9 night and attacked them with sickles. The attack happened after the Class XII student, who was from a Dalit community, had told the school management that he was being bullied by some students from the dominant caste in his class. The Nanguneri police have arrested six minors in connection with the incident.