CPM, CPI asks EC to take action against Nainar Nagendran

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Sunday, seeking action against the BJP's Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran over the seizure of Rs 4.5 crore cash by the flying squad from three persons related to the candidate on the Nellai Express at Tambaram Railway station.

In separate complaints to the CEO, Balakrishnan has asked the commission to conduct searches on the premises related to Nagendran, his relatives, and party office bearers. "Appropriate legal action should be taken against Nagendran," he demanded.

He said that there are reports in the media that crores of dollars are being transferred from neighbouring states for BJP candidates to give to voters. "Hence, we seek the intervention of the EC to ensure no cash is distributed to the voters in the BJP contesting seats," he said.

CPI leader Mutharasan demanded strict action be taken against BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran for the model code of conduct violation.