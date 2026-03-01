CPM condemns State holding rituals for accident-free bus services

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday strongly criticised officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Kumbakonam) for organising ritual prayers purportedly to ensure accident-free bus operations.
Expressing shock, Shanmugam, in a statement, said that a homam and parihara pooja were conducted at the Tiruvarur and Velankanni depots on the instructions of the division's MD, with the participation of the general manager, technical manager, commercial manager and other senior transport officials.
"In the past month alone, 10 fatal accidents have taken place. Instead of identifying the reasons behind these mishaps and addressing their own shortcomings and inefficiency, officials have resorted to such measures, which deserve strong condemnation, " he said, and urged the government to intervene.