CPM condemns Seeman for remarks on Periyar

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Friday condemned Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman for making baseless and derogatory remarks about Periyar and sought an unconditional apology from him.

“Reactionary forces that hate Periyar fabricate various lies about what he said, or present slanderous statements that hide or distort the background of certain views. They think that by doing so, they can completely defeat Periyar's ideas and drag Tamil Nadu backward. It is condemnable that Seeman is now taking forward the slanders that have been made by the Sangh Parivar so far,” he said.